Local Land Trust celebrates $123,800 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation

(Representatives from the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust were present for the funding announcement from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and presented by MPP John Jordan. Left-Right from top: Paul Kehoe, Andrew Dunbar, Bob Stearns, Sally McIntryre, MPP John Jordan, Mary Vandenhoff, Kurt Greaves, Don Johnston, Stephen Kotze, Tiffany MacLaren, Stacie Lloyd, Ken Kelly. Photo: provided)

On Thursday, October 3rd, local MPP John Jordan met with the team at Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) to hear more about the $123,800 Resilient Communities Grant they received from the provincial government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to create a new permanent full-time position to increase capacity and relieve volunteer burnout. This grant recognizes the local support through community grants and ongoing partnerships with Lanark County, the municipality of Mississippi Mills and the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority.

“Our government recognizes the inherent value in providing stewardship over our natural heritage,” said John Jordan, MPP for Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston. “An investment of $123,800 in the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust furthers the opportunity to keep a watchful eye on the management and growth of this area’s thriving eco-system. The County of Lanark boasts a diverse and stunningly beautiful landscape, and I would like to thank everyone involved with the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust for their part in safeguarding our natural legacy.”

The Resilient Communities Grant was awarded in 2022 and allowed MMLT to hire a Conservation Coordinator. The position is an important one for MMLT with so many properties in its care. In the permanent full-time role, local resident Andrew Dunbar conducts annual monitoring, species inventories, and trail maintenance as well as event and research coordination on MMLT properties. The position adds support, increases capacity, and complements the important work of MMLT volunteers.

“The direct protection of land is one of the most important tools we have to help conserve biodiversity and help reduce climate change” says MMLT president, Stephen Kotze. “These 2 provincial government grants support MMLT’s work in stewardship of conservation lands and will encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the health benefits of nature. We are grateful to OTF for the provincial funding. We are appreciative of the additional support provided to MMLT through community grants and sponsorships, including from Lanark County for MMLT’s climate initiatives and the municipality of Mississippi Mills for sponsorship of MMLT’s annual Festival of the Wild Child. ”

Beautiful Mississippi Madawaska wilderness protected for all time, where all species thrive and people engage with nature is the vision of MMLT. Several of MMLT-protected properties, such as High Lonesome Nature Reserve, Blueberry Mountain, and Poole Family Nature Sanctuary have nature trails open to the public and host special outdoor events and activities for people of all ages.

MMLT hosted its annual Fall Colours Walk at Blueberry Mountain – an opportunity to discover nature’s layers with a special biology/geology tour in the morning: https://www.mmlt.ca/event/fall-colours-walk-3.

Founded in 2003, MMLT is a nonprofit registered charitable organization taking direct action to legally protect and steward ecologically sensitive lands across the Mississippi River watershed, north to the Madawaska River. MMLT lands have ecological, biodiverse, aesthetic and cultural value. They are places where natural habitats and species can thrive and where people are encouraged to engage with nature for its physical, emotional, social, intellectual and spiritual benefits.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.