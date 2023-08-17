Local pharmacist shares tips for staying healthy during the summer

(Stan Tsykov is a Pharmacist and the owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart at 1300 Stittsville Main Street. Stittsville Central is pleased to share his expertise in health matters.)

Still dreaming about beach sunsets and poolside drinks? The summer isn’t over just yet! But while we soak up the last of the summer sun, it is an important reminder that there are still things we need to consider to ensure we are staying safe and healthy. So don’t let those pesky bug bites or those peeling sunburns get you down.

As your Stittsville pharmacist, here are my top tips for staying healthy this summer.

SPF is your BFF: If you’re on a desert island, what is one thing you are packing? Sunscreen! Thanks to sunscreen, we can protect ourselves from sun exposure and reduce our risk of developing skin cancer. When browsing the sunscreen aisle at your local pharmacy, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Use an SPF that is 30 or higher. SPF is related to the ability to screen out the sun’s UVB rays, and an SPF of 30 can block out 97% of UVB rays. 1

When available, look for broad spectrum as it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. 2

If you are at the beach or pool, look for a water-resistant sunscreen to protect you from the sun while in the water.

Don’t forget, it’s not one and done! It’s actually recommended to reapply sunscreen every two hours, or sooner depending on the product label.3

If you have any questions or concerns about sunscreen, your pharmacist can help. Nothing ruins a summer getaway like having a bad sunburn so make sun protection a priority and keep your sunscreen close by.

Make a summer fashion statement: While sunscreen provides the best protection against sun exposure, there are a variety of ways we can protect ourselves. Keep the sun at bay with style by wearing sunglasses and hats. Sunglasses protect your eyes from damage by blocking UV rays, while wide-brimmed hats protect your head, face, ears, and neck. Remember that UV rays are the strongest between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., so that’s the time you need to be the most cautious.4

H20 for when you’re on the go: During the hotter summer months, it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Hydration is crucial for lowering our chances of dehydration and heat stroke, but it also helps regulate our blood pressure and controls our body temperature.5

A few common signs of dehydration include, but not limited to dry lips, flushed skin, headaches, and dizziness.6 While any drink – such as sports drinks and teas – can help keep you hydrated, nothing quenches thirst like water.7 You may be dehydrated even if you don’t have any of the signs so it is important to drink fluids often even before you feel thirsty.8

As a best practice, choose water to drink when you are thirsty, avoid soft drinks, and choose decaffeinated drinks more often to keep you well hydrated. Drinks with caffeine should be limited to 3 cups per day.9

Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or strolling through the park, be sure to fill up your water bottle before setting the course for your next summer adventure. This summer, there’s no need to sweat!

For all your summertime needs, check in with your local pharmacist for quick and convenient support.

Stan Tsykov is a pharmacist and owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart in Stittsville. Visit the local Shopper’s Drug Mart website at ShoppersDrugMart.ca to find all of your health needs.

