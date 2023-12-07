Members being recruited for the Transit Advisory Working Group

If you want to help improve Ottawa’s transit system, the City of Ottawa and OC Transpo want to hear from you. OC Transpo is recruiting members for a new Transit Advisory Working Group. This ad hoc advisory body will provide volunteer opportunities for residents to advise OC Transpo’s leadership on a wide variety of matters relating to the operation of public transit, including Para Transpo, conventional bus service and the O-Train.

Volunteers could provide advice on the following topics:

Ways to improve service to customers.

Planned or potential changes to how we deliver service.

Consulting on new technologies or innovations being considered.

Improving the safety and security of the transit network.

Improving communications to customers and the public.

In addition to these topics, members may also be asked to participate and provide advice on targeted and specific transit-related matters.

Members are being sought who represent a wide variety of lived experience and perspectives. The goal is to have representation from Para Transpo customers as well as having at least 50 percent plus one of the members made up of individuals self-identifying as women, non-binary, transgender, and/or gender non-conforming persons. Everyone interested are welcome to apply.

Applications received will be reviewed by Transit Service’s General Manager and the Chairs of the City’s Transit Commission and Light Rail Sub-Committee. Following the recruitment period, successful candidates will be notified and receive relevant additional information.

Meetings are generally held in the evenings and may be held both onsite and virtually. The Working Group will meet as required with at least 3 to 4 meetings held annually and will be chaired by senior members of the Transit Services Department.

If you are interested in providing a voice on the future of our city’s transit services, please complete the application form before 5:00 pm on Friday, December 22, 2023. Questions can be sent to TAG-GCTC@ottawa.ca.