Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is seeking a part-time bookkeeper

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is hiring! The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a non-profit, charitable organization located in Carleton Place, Ontario, that is dedicated to protecting and conserving ecologically sensitive lands throughout the Mississippi River Basin north to the Madawaska River.

They are looking for a Bookkeeper to be part of the MMLT team and support the growth of their protected properties, membership, and supporters. If you love to perform accounting tasks such as organizing and entering financial data, maintaining accurate accounting records, preparing monthly financial reports, complying with required financial reporting for non-profits, and preparing MMLT books for the annual audit, in a flexible and friendly environment on a well-paid, part-time basis, this may be the job for you.

Please read the Job Description for further details.

For more information and to submit your resume and letter of interest, please contact MMLT’s Executive Director, Stacie Lloyd, by emailing stacie.lloyd@mmlt.ca or by calling 613-253-2722.

Eligible applications will be considered for immediate interview upon receipt. Applications are requested by Monday, March 9, 2025.