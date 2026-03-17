Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust seeking community support to protect Clyde Lake property

(A beautiful Mississippi Madawaska landscape along the Clyde Lake section of the popular K&P Trail. The MMLT want to protect the 93-acre property. Photos: provided by MMLT)

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is inviting the community to help protect a beautiful 93-acre property on Clyde Lake in the Lanark Highlands, south of Calabogie.

The organization is currently working to acquire the property, which features a tall forested ridge rising from the lakeshore before opening into gently rolling upland forest. Several species at risk have already been observed on the land, highlighting the important habitat this landscape provides for vulnerable wildlife.

MMLT has recently been approved for federal government funding to support the acquisition, creating an opportunity to protect the property sooner than expected. However, the funding requires the project to close by the end of March. The organization has submitted additional applications to other funding partners and is currently awaiting decisions.

“Our current fundraising shortfall is approximately $50,000,” said Steve Kotze, MMLT President. “We’re excited about the opportunity to protect this special place, and we’re inviting the community to help us make it happen.”

The property sits close to two existing MMLT-protected nature reserves – Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND and Clydelands – meaning protecting it would further strengthen the network of conserved lands in the area and enhance habitat connectivity for wildlife.

(A view of the forested ridge on the Clyde Lake property that MMLT is working to protect.)

Many local residents may already be familiar with the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The popular K&P Trail runs along the nearby lakeshore, offering scenic views of the area. If the acquisition is successful, MMLT plans to open the property to the public for low-impact recreation such as hiking and nature observation, along with guided walks and educational events.

The landowners have also offered to donate a portion of the land’s value through a split-receipt land donation, significantly reducing the amount MMLT must raise to complete the project. “Projects like this are only possible because of the many people in our community who care deeply about protecting the landscapes that define this region,” said Steve Kotze.

Community members who would like to support the project can learn more or donate at mmlt.ca, or contact the Land Trust at admin@mmlt.ca or by calling 613-253-2722.

About the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a charitable conservation organization dedicated to protecting ecologically significant lands in the Mississippi River and Lower Madawaska River watersheds. MMLT currently protects 4,201 acres of forests, wetlands, and other vital habitats in eastern Ontario, ensuring they remain wild and healthy for future generations. Learn more at mmlt.ca.