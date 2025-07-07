Music filled the streets of Stittsville for the 6th Annual Stittsville Front Porch Concerts

(Terry Marcotte joined the High Maintenance Band on June 26th for the Stittsville Front Porch Concerts where they were set-up at Morris Sutherland’s house as they do each year. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The streets of Stittsville were filled with life and song, when local musicians and bands were playing on porches, in driveways, out of garages and gardens for the 6th Annual Stittsville Front Porch Concerts while supporting the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. On June 19 with 48 locations of music and again on June 26 with 13 locations, performances could be found throughout Stittsville for two evenings. This year’s event was another success.

The free event was a vision for Sarah Blakely in 2020 “because “she felt residents needed something to lift our spirits during Covid and enjoying music in a different format.” Since that first evening with 38 performances, the event has grown each year with each year supporting various causes. For 2025, the event accepted donations for a cause close to Sarah’s family – the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. The donations will help to support research on brain tumours and brain cancer in memory of Sarah’s brother Bob Larmour who recently passed away of a brain tumour. To date, over $8,000 has been raised. You can donate at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/2025-stittsville-front-porch-concerts/ until July 31st.

For a list of those who performed for the 2025 Stittsville Front Porch Concerts visit: https://stittsvillefrontporchconcerts.weebly.com/map.html. Below are photos of the many performers from the evenings of June 19 and June 26th.

June 19, 2025 –

June 26, 2025 –

Stittsville residents look forward to these annual Stittsville Front Porch Concerts filling the air with music!