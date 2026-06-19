New Executive Director, Ramsey Hart, welcomed at Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

(The new Executive Director, Ramsey Hart, supported MMLT staff at the opening of Chatson Woods to the public on June 6, 2026. L-R: Emily Moynes, Development & Communications Coordinator; Andrew Dunbar, Conservation Coordinator; and Ramsey Hart. Photo: Bill Armitage, MMLT Board Director)

In organizations, as in nature, change is inevitable, and the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is no exception. As one chapter comes to a close, another is just beginning.

After three and a half years of dedicated service and leadership, Executive Director Stacie Lloyd is retiring from MMLT. Following a thorough search process, MMLT’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ramsey Hart has been hired as the organization’s new Executive Director.

(Stacie Lloyd is leaving as MMLT’s Executive Director where she has provided leadership for over three years.)

MMLT has grown and matured significantly under Stacie’s leadership. In 2025 alone, the organization acquired four new properties, bringing the total number of protected and stewarded properties to 17 (comprising more than 4,200 acres). Stacie leaves MMLT in a strong position, with a dedicated and highly capable staff team, a solid financial foundation, and an ambitious vision for the future.

Stephen Kotze, MMLT President, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to Stacie for her excellent leadership. We have grown significantly in our impact in recent years, and that is due in large part to her hard work, vision, and collaborative approach. At the same time, I’d like to welcome Ramsey Hart to the team. We are excited for him to bring his extensive knowledge and experience to the Land Trust as we pursue our ambitious goal of doubling our impact in the coming years.”

(Ramsey Hart on a recent hike at MMLT’s Rose Hill Nature Reserve in Denbigh on June 6, 2026)

Ramsey joins MMLT with a wealth of experience in non-profit leadership. Many will recognize him as the former Executive Director of the Table Community Food Centre in Perth. He is also an avid naturalist with a diverse background in the conservation sector.

“Joining the MMLT feels like a homecoming for me, as I’ve spent most of my career in the environmental and conservation sector,” said Hart. “I am thrilled to be joining a thriving organization with ambitious goals, as well as the capacity and momentum to achieve them.”

Stacie and Ramsey were working together during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover. Stacie’s final day at MMLT was June 18th. As she begins her retirement, Stacie looks forward to “spending more time with family, tending to her small farm, and embarking on new adventures”.

MMLT extends its sincere thanks to Stacie for her many contributions to the organization and warmly welcomes Ramsey as he leads MMLT into its next chapter.

About Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a charitable land trust dedicated to conserving ecologically significant lands in the Mississippi River and Lower Madawaska River watersheds. MMLT currently protects nearly 1,740 hectares (4,300 acres) of forests, wetlands, and other vital habitats in eastern Ontario, ensuring they remain wild and healthy for future generations.

To learn more about MMLT, visit: mmlt.ca.