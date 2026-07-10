New reporting requirement for private property tows: Know Your Tow

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is reminding tow operators of a new provincial requirement to report when they remove a vehicle from a private residence or business property.

Operators must establish an account and submit the required information through the provincial reporting system.

The new requirement increases accountability within the towing industry and supports efforts to combat vehicle theft. Police services continue to encounter stolen vehicles in tow yards and storage facilities during investigations. Timely and accurate reporting helps investigators track vehicle movements and identify suspicious activity.

Tow Operator Reminders

Register for and use the provincial reporting system as required.

Obtain customer consent before towing and provide a Consent to Tow form, rate information, and consumer rights information.

Ensure invoices and receipts are itemized and complete.

Disclose any financial interest in recommended repair or storage facilities.

Do not solicit business at collision scenes unless requested or directed by police.

Public Reminders

You have the right to choose your tow company and destination, unless directed otherwise by police or within an MTO Restricted Tow Zone.

Contact your insurance company before authorizing a tow whenever possible.

Never sign a blank form or contract.

Request a written estimate before agreeing to services.

Verify the tow operator’s identity and review all paperwork carefully.

Ask for an itemized invoice and receipt.

Anyone with concerns about towing services can file a complaint through the Ministry of Transportation’s complaints process.

Together, these measures help protect consumers, support legitimate tow operators, and assist police in recovering stolen vehicles.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.