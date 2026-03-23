New streamlined licensing process proposed for food and hospitality businesses 

On March 23, 2026, the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee approved updates to the Licensing By-law to better reflect how the food industry operates, support its continued growth and cut red tape for small food businesses.

Food premises that offer entertainment, such as live music or dancing, would benefit from a more streamlined licensing process. The current system requires two separate licences, for food and entertainment. The updated rules would allow operators to apply for a single combined licence, making it easier for them to offer entertainment as part of their service, and supporting a vibrant hospitality sector.

The updated rules aim to improve accountability and transparency for shared commercial kitchens. These updates respond to industry feedback that, as the use of shared kitchens expands, clearer rules would help both operators and users understand their responsibilities. Operators would need to keep a client log, ensure users have liability insurance, and provide clear information during inspections. The updates also introduce a requirement to help protect consumers by ensuring businesses accurately identify where food is prepared.

The new rules would support home-based entrepreneurs that prepare only low‑risk foods, like bread and cookies. The Province recently introduced regulations for this category of businesses, requiring them to follow provincial health requirements. The updated by-law would cut red tape for these home‑based businesses by exempting them from City licensing requirements.

The updated rules also introduce tools to help manage recurring noise and patron‑related concerns at nightlife venues. These updates respond to ongoing noise concerns, which make up the majority of service requests related to food premises each year. These measures – such as noise mitigation requirements and queue management plans – would apply only in cases of repeated issues. The aim is to support a lively and well‑managed nightlife environment while reducing community nuisance impacts.

Existing food premises and amusement place licences will be extended to the end of May 2026, when the new rules would take effect.

City Council will consider the recommendations from the March 23rd meeting on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.