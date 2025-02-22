Nominations open for the 2025 Stittsville Volunteer Awards

April 26, 2025 is the date to have your nominations submitted for the annual Stittsville Volunteer Awards hosted by Councillor Glen Gower. The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. It could be a neighbour, friend, community group, business or even a family member. This is your opportunity to bring their special contributions forward.

There are six categories for awards whereby you can bring to light the volunteerism of your candidate(s) as follows:

The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

Awarded to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation. Has made a significant contribution to the Stittsville community Has demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of residents and strengthening the community

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service. 19 years of age or younger

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community. 65 years of age or older

Awarded to a group of citizens who are actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community. Group made up of three or more individuals from the Stittsville community who have come together to volunteer their time to a shared cause, activity or event

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher who makes a difference in the lives of Stittsville Students. A teacher that goes above and beyond to support students and inspires the next generation of leadership in the community.

Awarded to an active Stittsville business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live. A business that has demonstrated social responsibility through its contribution to the community. Examples include, but are not limited to – supporting a local cause or community group, hosting community events, encouraging employees to volunteer, celebrating local heritage, etc.

Nomination forms are available online and hard copies can be picked up at Councillor Gower’s office located at the CARDELREC Complex-Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Road. This link will take you to the Nomination form. Nominations are due by end of day on April 26, 2025. The celebratory Stittsville Volunteer Awards ceremony takes place on May 27, 2025.