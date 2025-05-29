Notes for Nature concert promises earth-themed music on World Environment Day

Following a successful first staging in June 2024, the second Notes for Nature concert will be held on Thursday, June 5th (World Environment Day) at 7:00pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall. This night of beautiful Earth-themed music will raise funds for the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust’s (MMLT) vital land conservation work.

“We had a packed house last year at Notes for Nature’s debut benefit concert for MMLT, “ says Rob Rainer, MMLT Director. “It was a rewarding experience and a lot of fun, with the community so engaged in supporting the protection of ecologically sensitive lands. We have high hopes for this year’s event!”

(Earlier in May, 2025, a Spring Flowers Walk was held at the MMLT’s Marble Woodlands could learn about the wild flowers and their importance to our ecosystems.)

The headliner will be acclaimed folk singer/songwriter David Francey, accompanied by guitarist and singer Chris Murphy. Francey is a four-time Juno Award winner, including for his 2024 album, The Breath Between (Traditional Roots Album of the Year).

The evening will also include an appearance by the River Resonance vocal ensemble, led by Nicola Oddy. They offer a wide range of music from interpretations of well-known and beloved classics to novel, gorgeous choral arrangements of songs rarely performed in public.

Opening will be guitarists and singers Rob Rainer and David Ramsden, pianist and singer Mary Lou Carroll, bassist and singer Doug Barr, percussionist and singer, Steve Kotze, and singer Rebecca Worden.

For more information on this special event, and to purchase tickets ($25), please click here.