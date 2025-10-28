November news and events at the Stittsville Library Branch

Celebrate an evening of literature, community, and creativity. On Saturday, November 15 at 7:00pm, in the Les Lye Studio Theatre, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, the spotlight shines on local authors at the Ottawa Book Awards. The event is free for all to attend. Since 1985, these awards have honoured the best fiction and non-fiction published in English and French by Ottawa writers – voices that inspire us here at home and resonate far beyond.

This year’s keynote speaker is none other than Charlotte Gray – one of Canada’s most celebrated historians and biographers, and bestselling author of Sisters in the Wilderness, The Massey Murder, and Passionate Mothers, Powerful Sons. She has won the Ottawa Book Award twice and been shortlisted eight times. Charlotte will share her take on why awards matter – and why writers remain vital (and vulnerable) in the age of AI.

Following the presentations, guests are invited to meet the authors and purchase books from the finalists and winners. For more information about the Ottawa Book Awards Ceremony, visit the BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca website.

Below are a few activities being hosted by the Stittsville Library Branch over the next month or so.

Library Closures

Please note that the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, November 11 for Remembrance Day, and Thursday, November 20 for the Annual OPL Employee Forum.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville Branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark our programs listing webpage for your convenience.

Book Talk and Needle Felting with Teens – Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 2:00pm – 3:00pm.

Discover the art of needle felting in this fun program designed especially for teens! Learn the basics of shaping wool into cute, custom creations using a special felting needle while talking about books. Ages 14-17. Registration Required.

Sunday Family Storytime – Sundays – November 16, 2025 – December 14, 2025, 10:30am – 11:00am.

Stories, rhymes, and songs for families with children of all ages, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Drop in program.

Stittsville Spice Club – Gochugaru – Monday, November 24, 2025 at 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Curious about new flavours? In this session, we will explore the spice’s origin, share recipes, and exchange personal stories or cultural connections. Participants will receive a small sample (about 1-2 tablespoons) to try in your own kitchen. Join us for a flavourful conversation and a chance to spice up your cooking! Registration required.

Craft Night – Tree Folding – Monday, December 1, 2025 at 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Celebrate the season and give old books new life with this creative free-folding craft. Using gently worn pages from upcycled books, we’ll fold and shape beautiful paper trees – perfect for decorating your home or gifting to someone special. All materials are provided. Registration opens on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00am

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!