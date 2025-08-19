OC Transpo fall service begins Sunday, August 24

OC Transpo’s fall service begins Sunday, August 24. This fall’s service includes seasonal service changes and the return of school service, a new route providing service to Ottawa International Airport, additional bus service adjustments, and adjustments for construction.

New fall schedules are available on octranspo.com. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner or Transit app to plan your trip.

Seasonal service changes and school service

Frequency will increase on Routes 7 and 25 as higher ridership returns at Carleton University and La Cité

Labour Day, September 1, is the last day of special summer weekend service on Route 8 to the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Route 125 to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and Route 139 to Petrie Island

600-series school routes, and school trips on regular routes, will resume for the new school year

Changes to school service have been made based on ridership levels and in consultation with the four school boards and their student transportation authorities

New Route 105

New Route 105 will provide service to the Ottawa International Airport from St-Laurent and Hurdman Stations, running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, approximately every 30 minutes. It will replace part of Route 197 and some trips on Route 98.

Route 105 will offer more options for east-end residents accessing the airport. It will also provide a direct connection to the airport from intercity bus and train service at St-Laurent and Tremblay Stations.

Overnight, when O-Train Line 1 is not operating, buses will connect to the airport from Rideau and Hurdman Stations. This new overnight service, named Route N105, will replace Route N98.

Route number 105 was chosen in honour of the Avro Canada CF-105 Arrow, a supersonic aircraft and symbol of Canadian Innovation

Bus service adjustments

Most trips on Route 58 will be extended to run to and from Tunney’s Pasture Station to provide a connection to O-Train Line 1, replacing select trips on Route 57

Trip times will be slightly adjusted on Routes 25, 30, 32, 33, 35, 39, and 221 departing from Blair Station

Service adjustments for construction

As a result of road reconstruction and other infrastructure projects this fall, some routes may experience delays, detours, and additional travel time. Up-to-date information detours and stop impacts can be found on OC Transpo’s alerts page.

For more information on fall transit service visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. For trip planning assistance, use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner or use the Transit app. Customers can also connect with OC Transpo on Facebook, Bluesky, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.