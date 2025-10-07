October news and events from the Stittsville Library Branch

The Stittsville Branch will be closed on Monday, October 13, 2025 for Thanksgiving Day. The Branch will re-open on Tuesday, October 14 at their regular hours. Did you also know the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) programs are FREE with a library card (unless specified)? With a library card, you have access to everything from gardening to language training. To receive your library card visit: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/getacard.

Have a look at the lineup of the interesting programs that the Stittsville library is hosting this month and the beginning of November.

Cozy Fall Social – Sunday, October 12, 2025, 2:00-3:30pm

Join us for a cozy afternoon of solving jigsaw puzzles and playing some board games while sipping on a warm drink. If you feel like it, wear your favourite comfy sweater as we settle in for Fall! Drop-in program.

English Conversation Group / Groupe de conversation en anglais – Wednesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 22, 5:15pm (series runs until Dec 17, 2025)

Join our free English Conversation Group to practice speaking in English in a relaxed and friendly environment. Drop-in program.

OPL Resources for Parents and Educators – Saturday, October 25, 2025, 2:00-3:30pm

Parents, educators and caregivers – come learn about OPL resources that can benefit your family’s learning at home or students in the classroom. We will give a demonstration of various OPL digital resources such as TumbleBook Library, EduMedia, TVO Learn, kid-friendly streaming services, online encyclopedias for homework help, and more. Registration required.

Stittsville Spice Club – Garam Masala – Monday, October 27, 2025, 6:30-7:30pm

Curious about new flavours? In this session, we will explore the spice’s origin, share recipes, and exchange personal stories or cultural connections. Participants will receive a small sample (about 1-2 tablespoons) to try in your own kitchen. Join us for a flavourful conversation and a chance to spice up your cooking! New books and books related to the spice will be available to borrow. Registration required.

Eco West Enders: The Gift of Gentler Giving – Saturday, November 01, 2025, 1:00-2:30pm

The Stittsville branch is pleased to host the Gift of Sustainability series from Eco West Enders. Trying to live a kinder, gentler life for the planet doesn’t have to feel like a sacrifice. With the right mindset and actions, it can feel like a gift. Join Eco West Enders for this three part workshop as they explore what a gift it can be when you live through the lens of sustainability. Join us for one, two or all three! Family friendly. Registration required.

Crafternoon – Pine Cones and Acorns – Monday, November 03, 2025, 2:00-3:30pm

Join us for a Cozy Craft Afternoon where we’ll transform natural treasures like pine cones and acorns into charming seasonal decorations. This is a great way to celebrate the season and connect with the outdoors—right from inside the library. All supplies are provided. Just bring your imagination! Registration required.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!