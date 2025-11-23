Old-Fashioned Christmas brings out the holiday spirit at the Goulbourn Museum

(Museum staff and volunteers couldn’t resist a festive photo with Santa at the Old-Fashioned Christmas afternoon at the Goulbourn Museum on November 23, 2025. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Everything Christmas – that is what Goulbourn Museum shared with the community at their Old-Fashioned Christmas afternoon on November 23rd. The snow falling gently could not have been a more perfect joyful setting for this popular annual event.

With several hundred people attending throughout the day and over 75 dozen Christmas cookies baked with love by museum volunteer Lynn Griffiths for her 10th year, visits with Santa, a bonfire and, of course, feeding the Christmas goats (Pepper, Marshmallow and Timmy – who travelled from Richmond with owners Amber and Cory) – there was something for everyone at the Old-Fashioned Christmas afternoon – toasting marshmallows, sipping hot chocolate, homemade cider and entering the raffles to win beautifully wrapped raffle baskets (thanks to the local businesses who made this possible with their donations).

There was a constant line-up for kids wanting to make sure their Christmas list was passed on to the jolly old boy Santa (aka Bob Easy) who welcomed kids and parents to take their photos.

Inside the museum, children could write their letters to Santa and drop them in Santa’s mailbox guaranteed to be delivered directly to him. There was also Christmas-themed activities for the children to enjoy.

The talented musicians of the 100th Regiment Historical Society filled the air with their history and festive music.

Rustic Awakenings participated with their handcrafted wooden décor and Kelly’s Old-Fashioned Carrot Cakes – baked in small-batches.

As is usual, the Goulbourn Museum staff, Board members and Volunteers have again created the perfect Christmas celebration bringing back all of our nostalgic memories.