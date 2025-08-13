Ontario doubling fire protection grant to protect more firefighters

The Province is helping to expand cancer prevention initiatives and improve safety for lithium-ion battery related emergencies for our firefighters. As part of its plan to protect Ontario and keep communities safe, the Ontario government is increasing this year’s Fire Protection Grant funding from $10 million to $20 million. The investment will help municipal fire departments expand cancer prevention initiatives and improve emergency response to lithium-ion battery related incidents.

There are approximately 33,000 municipal firefighters in Ontario. This includes more than 12,500 full-time firefighters, more than 20,000 volunteer firefighters and almost 400 part-time firefighters. Firefighters are more likely to experience health problems because of exposure to hazardous chemicals. In Canada, 50 to 60 firefighters die of cancer every year and half of those are from Ontario.

“Firefighters are always there when we need them, running towards danger to protect our homes and our communities,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “That is why we’re doubling this year’s Fire Protection Grant, giving firefighters across the province the tools they need to stay safe and effectively respond to life threatening emergencies.”

“Too many firefighters are impacted by occupational cancer every year, even though they wear their supplied gear and follow strict health and safety protocols. I commend the Ontario government for doubling its Fire Protection Grant initiative. This crucial funding will allow local departments to purchase specialized personal protective equipment and importantly, washing and drying equipment to properly decontaminate their bunker gear. This is a timely and significant announcement to share with firefighters and the communities they serve,” stated Greg Horton, President of the Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association.

The Fire Protection Grant is available to municipal fire departments for both new and existing initiatives. Eligible projects include:

Equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment that enhance municipal

cancer prevention initiatives Equipment and supplies for lithium-ion battery incident response

Minor infrastructure upgrades and modernization, including enhanced broadband

and internet connectivity

“This funding increase demonstrates the commitment to firefighter health and safety. The Fire Protection Grant allows municipalities to address their individual needs to support firefighters on the front lines by giving them the tools to protect themselves and do their jobs effectively,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “With the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires, this increased funding is another major step towards keeping Ontario’s firefighters and communities safe and I encourage the fire service to apply.”

Municipal fire departments can apply for funding starting August 13 until September 30, 2025. More information on eligibility and how to apply is available online through Transfer Payment Ontario (TPON).