Ontario investing $9.6 million in Wetlands Conservation – applications being accepted

(The lookout at the Goulbourn Wetlands along the Trans Canada Trail. Photo: Brian Beattie.)

The Ontario government is investing $9.6 million to launch applications for the Wetlands Conservation Partner Program. The program supports wetland restoration and enhancement projects to help protect communities against the threat of flooding, drought and other extreme weather events.

“Wetlands make communities more resilient. They act as natural infrastructure that protect our homes and businesses against drought and flooding, clean our water and create habitat for a variety of wildlife,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Since the launch of this program five years ago, our government has supported safer, healthier communities through the restoration and enhancement of almost 9,900 acres of wetlands.”

Robin Jones, President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and Mayor of Westport, Ontario shared, “Municipal governments recognize the need for mitigation and adaptation efforts to protect essential services, public health, and the environment. This $9.6 million investment in wetlands restoration is an important step to support municipalities in building naturally resilient landscapes that protect homes and businesses across Ontario.”

Since the start of the program, an estimated $10 million of damage due to flooding has been avoided and over 270 green jobs were created in Ontario’s rural and near-urban communities to undertake wetland projects.

Over the next two years, these projects will bring the government’s total investment in wetlands restoration and enhancement through the Wetlands Conservation Partner Program to nearly $41 million. This additional funding will support a wide range of projects that restore and enhance wetlands of all sizes with a focus on Great Lakes costal wetlands, ecoregions that have experienced significant ongoing loss and wetlands in more urban areas as part of municipal stormwater management.

Applications are now open for eligible conservation organizations, municipalities, conservation authorities and Indigenous communities to apply online. Applications are due by October 8, 2025.