Ontario welcomes Classroom Supplies Fund

Teachers needing to pay for student supplies out of their own pockets is becoming a thing of the past! On March 11th, the Ontario government announced the launch of the Classroom Supplies Fund, a new program that gives elementary school teachers an annual $750 for common classroom supplies.

Teachers often pay up front for supplies to ensure each of their students have what they need to be successful in their education. Rather than having to worry about spending during the school year, teachers should just need to focus on lessons for their students. The Classroom Supplies Fund aims to reduce stress on teachers’ wallets and minds.

“Teachers should be focused on supporting student success, not worrying about paying for classroom supplies out of their own pockets,” said George Darouze, MPP for Carleton. “By providing funding directly to teachers to purchase classroom supplies, our government is ensuring they have what they need to help students learn, grow, and succeed.”

The Classroom Supplies Fund will be enacted this September. Teachers will be able to use their $750 on a provincial website offering a range of classroom items such as writing supplies, notebooks, calculators, chalk, arts and crafts materials, tissues, and paper towels.

While this is a step in the right direction, solving the issues of Ontario’s education funding goes deeper. Chandra Pasma, NDP MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean, called the fund “a temporary Band-Aid on a part of the funding crisis.” Classroom sizes have grown, staff has reduced, and student support is lacking. Ontario’s education system is in need of serious investments so students will thrive in their studies.

A Band-Aid isn’t a solution, but it does help. Teachers have been paying out of pocket for far too long. The fund will only be available to elementary school teachers this coming fall, but there is hope it will expand to high schools in the future. The Classroom Supplies Fund is a small step toward uplifting education in Ontario.