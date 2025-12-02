Op-Ed: A message for Stittsville residents from Mayor Mark Sutcliffe

When I listen to residents from Stittsville, I hear a lot of concerns about affordability. Families are struggling with the rising cost of living, and they don’t want big tax increases. People also tell me they want to see the city invest in critical priorities including public safety, public transit, improved roads and sidewalks, and supporting the most vulnerable. That’s what the 2026 city budget is all about: keeping your life affordable and investing in what matters most.

Like residents managing their household budgets, we’ve been working hard at city hall to manage taxpayers’ dollars very carefully. In the past three years, we’ve found more than $250 million in savings and efficiencies – that’s the equivalent of more than $530 per household in our city, putting more money in your pocket at a time of high economic uncertainty and rising household costs including food and rent.

Because of those savings, we’ve been able to maintain the lowest tax increases of any major city in Canada. While cities including Toronto and Vancouver have had increases of 10 or 11 per cent, we’ve kept ours to an average of just over 3%, leaving more money available to invest in the core priorities you care about.

We’re hiring more police officers and paramedics to make Ottawa safer for everyone. When I ran for Mayor in 2022, I was very concerned about the number of level zero events, where there are no ambulances available in Ottawa. I’m happy to report that number has dropped by 80% in the last year. And we’ve launched a primary care strategy to attract and retain more family doctors in Ottawa.

There’s nothing more important than supporting the most vulnerable in our city. This term of council, we’re investing more than $100 million in affordable housing. That’s more than double the amount invested in the previous four years. And a few weeks ago, I pledged that we will end youth homelessness in Ottawa by 2030. Working with our wonderful partners in the community, we will make sure every young person has a safe place to call home.

We are continuing to invest in improving public transit. In 2026, we’ll have another significant increase in the transit budget. The OC Transpo budget will increase to $938.7 million dollars, almost $300 million more than in 2021. We’re also freezing the EquiPass and Community Pass rates to keep transit affordable for residents who need it most. And we’ll see the opening of the eastern extension of the Confederation light rail line.

Another game-changer for public transit is the commitment from the Ontario government to upload our LRT, saving local taxpayers billions of dollars. The Draft Budget 2026 will also begin to bring our infrastructure plan to life with investments in priority corridors including $6 million to complete the Fernbank District Park, directly benefiting residents in Stittsville.

My goal since I ran for Mayor three years ago has been to make Ottawa safer, more reliable, and more affordable for you and your family. The 2026 budget renews that commitment. We’re doing everything we can to reduce the financial burden on Stittsville residents, while investing significantly in public transit, public safety, infrastructure, roads, sidewalks, and supporting the most vulnerable.

We’re so fortunate to live in a kind and caring community like Ottawa. Let’s keep working together to build an even better city for our children and grandchildren.

Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa