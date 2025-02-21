Open letter – Team Canada win and true Canadian leadership

Team Canada’s win this week at the Four Nations Hockey Tournament was more than a hockey win. It came at a pivotal time for our country. It proved yet again that we are a strong, independent nation made up of strong and proud Canadians. It also showed the world our dominance in our game – the game of hockey. Unlike others, our players let their play and performance on the ice do the talking and not into a microphone off the ice like others did. We as a country and as a national hockey program answer to no one and never will. The character of our players reflects the true character of Canada. We are not the 51st to anyone.

To all the great fans who supported our team in Montreal, to all the Canadian fans who travelled to Boston and to all Canadians from coast to coast who stood proud in support of our players, well done and Thank you. Canada once again showed its class, character, and strength on and off the ice.

One of the greatest things about the game of hockey is that it is a team game and success can only be achieved when all players work as one to reach their objective. It is also true that every team needs leadership – a strong leader who leads by their words and by their actions. While all our players this week were remarkable in their efforts, one stands above the rest and has done so now for many years in his career as a hockey player, but more importantly as a proud and unwavering Canadian.

Sidney Crosby, the pride of Nova Scotia is this leader. Sidney once again has proven why he is the greatest Canadian, in my view, ever to put on a Canadian jersey. Whether he is on or off the ice , Sidney is always a Canadian first and never bends a knee to others or anyone over Canada. At the age of 37, he still has the same passion and love for the game and leads others by his actions, dedication, and commitment. The people of Nova Scotia are so proud and fortunate to have him as one of their own, but we all feel very fortunate to have Sidney representing Canada in so many great ways. He embodies what being Canadian is all about and I for one want to say Thank you to him. True leadership these days is in short supply, but we were just delivered another dose of it by number #87.

Other Canadian personalities in the sporting world and beyond, should take a lesson from Sidney Crosby and remember where they are from and where their allegiance should be especially in times when it is needed the most. The timing of this recent hockey tournament wasn’t planned by Sidney, but he sure answered the bell for all of Canada and all Canadians when it was needed the most.

Allan Ryan

Stittsville Ontario