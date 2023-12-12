Ottawa Fire share their 12 days of holiday fire safety

The holiday season is a time full of joy and celebration, but it’s important to keep safety in mind to protect your loved ones and your home.

When preparing for your festivities, follow these fire prevention and safety tips from Ottawa Fire Services.

On the first day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

When using holiday lights shining bright with glee,

Use LED lights and hang them with clips properly.

On the second day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Keep decor away from anything that’s flammable,

Consider battery-powered candles that can also be programmable.

On the third day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Test smoke alarms monthly for peace of mind,

Replace any old batteries or alarms you may find.

On the fourth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Hear four beeps from your carbon monoxide alarm,

Leave the house immediately to avoid any harm.

On the fifth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Water your tree daily to avoid a fiery catastrophe,

Check for falling needles and of nearby heat sources, be wary.

On the sixth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Don’t overload extension cords to guarantee your safety,

Use them temporarily and always carefully.

On the seventh day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Never leave children alone in the kitchen, baking with glee,

Safety first, delicious cookies second, happily!

On the eighth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Create a home fire escape plan for your family,

Plan for two ways out in case of emergency.

On the ninth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Cook and bake with caution, slow and steady,

Never leave the stove unattended, stay at the ready.

On the tenth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Keep three feet of distance at least,

Between heating sources and your fabrics, presents or feast.

On the eleventh day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Smoke only outside, that’s the decree,

Use deep, sturdy ashtrays and dispose of butts properly.

On the twelfth day of holiday fire safety, Ottawa Fire told me:

Be mindful of toys with a lithium-ion battery,

Monitor toys while charging and follow instructions to enjoy them happily.

For more fire safety tips and resources, visit Ottawa Fire Services’ Fire safety, prevention and education page or contact our Fire Prevention and Education Team.