Ottawa Humane Society launches pet food drive to keep pets with their families

The Ottawa Humane Society is calling for donations of unopened pet food to support its Emergency Pet Food Bank. After distributing more than 4,200 lbs of food over the winter, the spring food drive is critical to ensure no pet owner has to choose between feeding themselves or their pet.

“This pet food drive will help more pets stay with the families who love them,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “Pet affordability is a growing concern in our community. Making sure people can care for their pets means the OHS can always be here for animals who have nowhere else to go.”

The OHS said the greatest need is unopened bags and cans of cat food. Unopened pet food of all kinds, gently used leashes and collars, and other pet supplies in good condition may be rehomed during the pet food drive. A list of items the OHS is currently accepting is available on its website.

Donations can be dropped off at the OHS’s Shirley Kearns Memorial Adoption Centre on 245 West Hunt Club Road. Every Thursday, the OHS operates an Emergency Pet Food Bank. Monetary donations also help make this essential community service possible.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.