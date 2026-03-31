Ottawa Police Service has officially migrated to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1)

(Ottawa Police Service’s, S-Sgt John Gibbons of the Communications Centre, walks through the Centre as the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network is introduced on March 31, 2026.)

Next Generation 9-1-1, also known as NG9-1-1, is a behind-the-scenes upgrade to the core infrastructure of Canada’s 9-1-1 network. NG9-1-1 replaces the current, aging analog infrastructure with a modern digital platform that is more reliable, secure and better able to support enhanced location and data in the future.

With this upgrade, Ottawa’s 9-1-1 network joins jurisdictions across the country in improving how emergency calls can be routed, managed, and shared between services over time. NG9-1-1 will make it possible to provide additional details about emergency situations. For example, in the future, Canadians could send a video of an accident, as well as make medical information available to first responders. This will lead to safer, faster and more informed emergency responses. NG9-1-1 also lays the groundwork for future features, such as real-time text and multimedia, which are not available yet.

“Our communications professionals are there for people on some of the worst days of their lives. Investments like this matter because they help strengthen the systems that support that work and keep this critical service dependable for the community. Next Generation 9-1-1 is an important step in making sure Ottawa’s emergency communications system remains resilient and ready to meet the demands of a growing city,” said Ottawa Police Service Chief, Eric Stubbs.

As the federal regulator on this upgrade, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has directed the decommissioning of the current analog network by March 31, 2027.

The Ontario government has provided close to $8 million since 2022 to support Ottawa Police Service’s transition to NG9-1-1.

In an emergency, continue to call 9-1-1. There is no change to how residents call 9-1-1 or how calls are handled. Visit the City’s When to call 9-1-1 and what to say page for more information.

Further details about NG9-1-1 are available on the CRTC’s Next Generation 9-1-1 page.