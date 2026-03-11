Ottawa Police Service online reporting for non-emergency incidents now easier and faster

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is upgrading its online incident reporting system, developed with Rubicon, to make it easier and faster for residents to report non-emergency incidents in multiple languages from their computer or mobile device.

This modernized tool allows community members to report incidents like property theft, vandalism, driving-related complaints and the newly added report option for cryptocurrency fraud, a growing concern in the Ottawa area.

The Ottawa Police Service does caution to not use this system when operating a vehicle or wish to report an incident/information anonymously.

The system is designed to:

Increase accessibility: Available 24/7 so residents can report when it’s convenient for them.

Available 24/7 so residents can report when it’s convenient for them. Available in more than 20 languages: English, French, Arabic, Somali, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Inuktitut, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Polish.

English, French, Arabic, Somali, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Inuktitut, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Polish. New features : photos, videos, and files can be uploaded and a recovery link available so you can access the report within 30 days to finish an incomplete report.

: photos, videos, and files can be uploaded and a recovery link available so you can access the report within 30 days to finish an incomplete report. Help OPS understand community concerns: Every report helps OPS better understand local safety concerns.

Every report helps OPS better understand local safety concerns. Keep you better informed: Email notifications let residents know happens next with their report.

Email notifications let residents know happens next with their report. Free up frontline resources: Allowing officers to focus on urgent calls while still ensuring non-emergency incidents are documented and reviewed.

“This upgraded system makes it easier for residents to report non-emergency incidents in a way that works for them,” said Inspector Iain Pidcock. “It’s faster, more accessible, and includes new features that make the process simpler from start to finish.”

OPS expects the new system may lead to more incidents being reported online because it is easier to use and more accessible. The Service will continue monitoring data closely to distinguish reporting changes from crime trends.

How to use the new Incident Reporting System:

Residents can report non-emergency incidents in three quick steps:

Select the incident type Fill out the online form Submit and receive confirmation

This short video walks you through the steps: https://youtube.com/shorts/G87ovqQE56k?si=KrHl54z4USwEzB2S.

Reports are reviewed and assigned for follow-up when needed, helping OPS respond to community concerns and better understand where issues are happening.

Through the Community Safety Data portal, data.ottawapolice.ca, members of the public can view, download, and interact with data released by the Ottawa Police Service.

Information sessions:

Live information sessions will be held online, hosted by the Ottawa Police and Rubicon, to introduce the new system to community members and to answer frequently asked questions about online reporting. Online registration for these sessions will begin in the coming weeks at ottawapolice.ca/report.

Building a safer Ottawa together:

Online reporting gives residents an easy way to share information that helps police identify trends and take preventative action. It also reduces pressure on emergency lines and makes it easier for people to connect with OPS when incidents occur.

For emergencies or situations involving immediate danger, residents should continue to call 911.