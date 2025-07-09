Ottawa Safety Council seeking Crossing Guards for Stittsville

The Ottawa Safety Council (OSC) is a local non-profit organization that manages the School Crossing Guard program in Ottawa. They are currently experiencing a Crossing Guard shortage and are having trouble finding new guards. This shortage directly impacts residents as there is a risk of not having crossing guards in place to keep children and other members of the community safe during the hectic time before and after school.

Children’s safety is a priority for everyone – and it’s something Ottawa’s Crossing Guards take very seriously.

In Stittsville, the OSC requires Crossing Guards at four schools for both morning and afternoon shifts:

Cope Drive in the areas around Shingwakons Public School and St Bernadette School. 2 intersections to fill

Fernbank Road near Guardian Angels School. 2 intersections to fill

Harry Douglas Drive near Stittsville Public School. 1 intersection to fill

Hobin Street near Lorne Cassidy Elementary School. 1 intersection to fill

Every school day, hundreds of Crossing Guards all across Ottawa help students and their families safely travel to and from school. They not only help keep their community safe, but they indulge in the fresh air, get to meet new people, and earn money doing something they enjoy. From students to stay-at-home parents, to work-from-home parents to retirees, Crossing Guards are a diverse team!

Veteran Crossing Guard, Sheila Turner, believes being a Crossing Guard is an important part of the community. “Over the years, I have grown attached to the community in which I work. I’ve watched the kids grow up and graduate from both of the schools that I service. I’ve watched their families grow with new siblings and new fur babies as well…I have gained the trust and respect from the people in the community, and that means a lot to me. It makes my job very rewarding.”

With over 3 million safe crossings annually, there is no doubt that Ottawa’s Crossing Guards are a reliable and integral part of their communities, which may be why Ottawa’s Crossing Guards return school year after school year.

While some Crossing Guards use the opportunity to earn some income, others enjoy giving back, like the flexible schedule, and want to be a part of a close-knit team. There are many different reasons Ottawa’s Crossing Guards love what they do!

Visit the Ottawa Safety Council website to find out more details and to apply.