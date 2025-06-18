Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club holds their annual President changeover and BBQ

(The annual Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club annual BBQ and President changeover took place on the evening of June 17, 2025 at the home of Brian and Marie Rooke. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Twenty-one years ago, a group of dedicated individuals formed the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville and began their first community service projects to help residents in Stittsville and the area. “Service Above Self” remains their motto to this day. In 2025, Stittsville Rotarians continue to carry out projects in the areas of environment, community, international projects, indigenous programs and for our youth. Fundraisers such as Film Series and Trivia Night assist in funding these efforts. The Rotary Club has chosen “Unite for Good” as their theme for 2025-26.

The Rotary’s annual BBQ and Changeover evening, held on June 17th at Dave and Marie Rooke’s home, was a great evening of celebration of the club’s successes over the past year. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of Paul Harris Awards for outstanding community service to Sam Spriggs, Marion Mossman and Annette Lindsay.

Joan Hunter, the Assistant Area Governor for Ottawa Central, was in attendance and shared inspiring comments with the crowd. She shared the importance of the work and volunteerism performed by Rotarians across the world and cited many examples.

As President, Dave Rooke is stepping aside, remaining as Past-President. Dave provided his thanks for the support and help he has received from his fellow members. He outlined the Club has been successful in all of their endeavours helping others that were taken on during the past year. He shared highlights of the many projects in which the members take great pride with their involvement – in particular the Sew & Sew program that equips remote Indigenous community schools with quality sewing machines and supplies for hands-on sewing labs; the collaboration with Lionhearts here in Stittsville as volunteers and another successful Trivia Night, as well as the well-attended International Film Series. Dave was presented with his favourite piece of art as a thank you from his fellow Rotarians. President, Annette Lindsay made the presentation and shared comments on the strong leadership Dave has provided to the Club over the past year.

Following the formalities, a delicious dinner prepared by the members was enjoyed by all under sunny skies.