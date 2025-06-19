Ottawa Symphony Orchestra + ice cream + Alexander Grove Park = Awesome Summer Vibes!

Imagine a lovely Ottawa evening. Now imagine being in one of Ottawa’s beautiful city parks on that lovely summer evening, with friends, family or just taking it all in on your own.

Then imagine you are in the midst of the sounds of a brass quintet, playing music you know and music you haven’t heard before.

And finally, top off your musical visit to the park with an ice cream cone. Could there be more of an Ottawa moment?

Now imagine you had six nights at six different parks to choose from as to where and when you take that moment to enjoy the world premiers of three pieces of ice cream-themed music by three Ottawa composers, Ben Glossop, Jan Järvlepp, and Victor Herbiet, commissioned with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. It’s a night where reality and imagination come together as one, as people of all ages come together to enjoy the brass ensemble (plus percussion!) of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra, who themselves are marking their 60th anniversary of making music for the residents of Ottawa.

These lively premieres are free and open to the public. They will tour across Ottawa this summer and Stittsville’s performance will take place on July 2nd from 6:00-8:00pm at Alexander Grove Park (next to the Johnny Leroux Arena at 10 Warner Colpitts Lane). The Orchestra will be performing live alongside The Merry Dairy Ice Cream Truck who will be donating a portion of their sales to the OSO! Bring your friends, family, and lawn chairs for an evening of music, community, and summer treats.

Each 20-minute performance will repeat on the half-hour between 6:00 and 8:00pm — drop by any time! Should you miss the performance in Stittsville, below is the schedule for all performances:

Summer Tour Schedule: