Ottawa to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 – what to expect

The Government of Canada will hold a national day of mourning on Monday, September 19 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8. A commemorative ceremony will be held and includes a parade through downtown Ottawa, a gun salute, a fly-past and an invitation-only commemorative service. All details about the event are on the Canadian Heritage website.

Downtown travel impacts

The parade begins at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, on Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Laurier Avenue, and winds its way to Christ Church Cathedral, 414 Sparks Street, where the commemorative service will occur. The parade starts at 12:10 pm and ends at approximately 1 pm. The Canadian Heritage website has full details of the commemorations.

Some downtown roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic in preparation for and during the parade and memorial service. Special event parking signs will be installed over the weekend indicating new restrictions.

The following is closed from 6:00pm Friday, September 16 to 5:30pm Monday, September 19:

Queen Street westbound from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

The following are closed from 6:00am to 5:30pm on Monday September 19:

Bay Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Queen Street westbound from Lyon Street to Bay Street

Elgin Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Queen Street eastbound from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

The following are closed from 7:00am to 5:30pm on Monday September 19:

Wellington Street from Elgin Street to Lyon Street

Kent Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Bank Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

O’Connor Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

The following are closed from 9:00am to 5:30pm on Monday September 19:

Laurier Avenue West off-ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Lyon Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street

Wellington Street eastbound between Portage Bridge and Lyon Street

The following are closed from 11:00am to 3:30pm on Monday September 19:

Bay Street from Queen Street to Albert Street

Queen Street eastbound from Bay Street to Lyon Street

The following rolling closures may occur between 11:45am and 12:30pm on Monday September 19:

Laurier Avenue West between Nicholas Street and Metcalfe Street

Elgin Street between Gloucester Street and Queen Street

Wellington/Rideau Street between Mackenzie Street and Elgin southbound

Other road closures and detours may be required. Plan for extra time to travel through downtown. Consult the Canadian Heritage map for more information on the street closures.

Military recognition: cannon salute and fighter aircraft fly-past

In recognition of the Queen’s passing, there will be a gun salute with 96 shots fired, one for each year of the Monarch’s life. The shots will be fired from a secure area on LeBreton Flats, as the parade slowly progresses along Wellington Street. They will last approximately 16 minutes.

In addition, Canadian Armed Forces CF-18 Hornets will fly over downtown Ottawa at the end of the commemorative service in Christ Church Cathedral.

We recognize that these activities may be disturbing to some residents in the area.

Public transit impacts

OC Transpo will be operating its regular weekday schedule to accommodate students and businesses. However, there are minor changes:

Route 15 will be detoured between 9 am and 3:30 pm around Christ Church Cathedral, where the ceremony is taking place.

Routes 10 and 16 will be detoured between 11 am and 3:30 pm around Christ Church Cathedral.

Routes 5, 6, 7, 14, 15, 18 and 19 will be detoured between 11:30 am and 1 pm for the parade.

At 1 pm, OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road, where it is safe to do so, and all trains will be held at stations platforms, to observe a moment of silence.

STO service will also be detoured.

Check the OC Transpo and STO websites for the most current information and to plan your trip. You can also connect with OC Transpo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For updates to this information, visit the Queen’s commemoration webpage, follow Ottawa’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and check the City’s online traffic map.