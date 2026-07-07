Ottawa’s first dog-friendly bingo – Ottawa Humane Society

(Thirty businesses across the city are participating in Dog-Friendly Bingo this summer with more than 80 businesses registered as Dog-Friendly Businesses.)

The Ottawa Humane Society has launched its summer-long Dog-Friendly Bingo competition. Participants can visit OHS Dog-Friendly Businesses throughout the city to fill out their bingo cards and submit their completed cards to enter a raffle for prizes provided by the OHS’s Dog-Friendly Businesses.

“Our Dog-Friendly Business program is dedicated to making Ottawa an even more welcoming community for pets,” says Heather Hunter, OHS Director: Outreach & Community Services. “Life is better with animals, and when pets can come along for more adventures it helps build the bond between pets and their people.”

Thirty businesses across the city are participating in Dog-Friendly Bingo this summer with more than 80 businesses registered as Dog-Friendly Businesses. Bushtukah on Hazeldean Road is one of the local participating businesses. On top of supporting the bond between pets and people, Dog-Friendly Businesses also reduce the odds that a pet is left alone in a hot vehicle — helping to make Ottawa an even safer community.

The OHS says that it takes a village to build a more pet-friendly community. Every outing with a pet is an opportunity for pet owners to be great ambassadors for their furry friends. Following good “petiquette” by keeping your pets leashed, respecting businesses and fellow patrons, and paying attention your pet’s comfort helps create positive experiences for everyone and encourages even more businesses to welcome four-legged customers.

Participants in Dog-Friendly Bingo have until August 31 to fill out and submit their bingo card. More details about the OHS’s Dog-Friendly Bingo competition and a full list of Dog-Friendly Businesses in Ottawa are available on the OHS’s website.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.