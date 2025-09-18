Ottawa’s scariest farm is opening this weekend!

(Visitors to Saunders Farm check in at the Saunders Farmshop at the start of their scare filled day or evening. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Saunders Farm is well known as the place to go during the fall season. Whether it be for their FrightFest or PumpkinFest, it’s an iconic spot. If you’re a teenager, it might be equally well known as the spot where everyone works during the fall. To kick off this spooky season, I chatted with a few employees that reside here in Stittsville and work at Saunders.

(Guests can purchase souvenirs and other fun Saunders products at the Saunders Farmshop. The Farmshop is responsible for employing several of the Saunders Farm team members.)

For their haunting season, Saunders Farm hires cooks, retail representatives, people to help build up the farm and many others. As someone who worked with Saunders Farm last year and is coming back for my second year, I’d say it’s a very fun experience. “There’s a community here that I believe we’ve worked really hard to foster. A community where everyone is welcome.” stated Live Shows Manager and Cider Maker Graham Cuthbertson.

Saunders Farm hires many employees from a variety of ages. I’ve met adults at Saunders who worked there on top of their full time jobs as well as teenagers getting their first glimpse into the work force. Lots of employees come back year after year. In my case, it was my first job and I’m still coming back for more. As far as introductions to the work force go, it’s definitely a memorable one. “It’s really more than just the job, it’s about the experience.” shared Saunders Farm employee Maggie Miller.

As I mentioned before, teenagers are often associated with the work force at Saunders Farm. It is a good introduction to the work force for youth that need to balance other priorities like school and extracurriculars. “To help you guys along through your first jobs, to provide an environment that is exciting and offers you challenges. I get really excited when you get to meet those challenges.” added Graham Cuthbertson.

If you are looking to apply to Saunders Farm for the next available position, note that Saunders doesn’t only focus on Halloween and Fall as a season. They also have camps during the summer and an adorable event for Christmas time. “All the seasons are pretty different and it’s really fun. There’s new things every single time.” said employee Sophie Cardill.

Since opening day for both PumpkinFest and FrightFest take place this Saturday the 20th, allow me to highlight what has gone into making Saunders Farm so magical. Upgrades have been made and new activities have been introduced such as the new mini diggers, and Saunders Safari Jeep Adventure. Haunted houses often get upgraded both to give customers the best experience possible and make sure the terrifying creatures inside can’t escape. The spooky attractions at Saunders Farm include The Barn of Terror, Sawmill, Circus Macabre, The Coven, Haunted Hayride and Shambles. Each location has a haunting story revolving around the twisted Dr. Saunders. Dr. Saunders is the owner of the farm who shows off his freakish science experiments in these terrifying locations.

If you’re interested in going to Saunders Farm’s opening weekend, or at any time throughout this season, here is the Saunders Farm website where you can find out more and purchase your tickets. If you’re interested in applying to Saunders Farm, keep an eye out for notices on their social media pages and website.

Saunders Farm is an amazing place to gain experience, make friends and enjoy yourself. A position there could be very rewarding for anyone looking for a sense of fun and community at their job.