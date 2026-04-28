Papal medal presented to Stittsville resident Bruce Poulin for his years of service to those most in need

(Bruce Poulin, CD, OMC, of Stittsville, received the Papal Benemerenti Medal from His Excellency, The Most Reverend IVAN JURKOVIČ, the Apostolic Nuncio for Canada on April 24, 2026, at the Knights of Columbus convention in Ottawa. PHOTO: Poulin family archives.)

Bruce Poulin, a highly decorated veteran, communicator and non-profit leader, received one of the highest honours of the Catholic Church on April 24, 2026 – the Benemerenti Medal, bestowed by Pope Leo XIV in consultation with local bishops, at the Knights of Columbus Ontario State Convention held in Ottawa. Bruce and his wife Zoye have been residents of Stittsville since April 2014.

“Each year, the Holy Father chooses to highlight the exemplary actions of Catholics who exemplify what it means to be a disciple of Jesus Christ,” says Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič, papal ambassador in Canada who presented the medal to Poulin. “Bruce has demonstrated exceptional selflessness over the years, and it’s a joy to be able to deliver this recognition to him among his fellow Knights, with whom he has done so much of his good work.”

Poulin has enjoyed a lengthy and noble career with the Canadian military, National Headquarters for the Royal Canadian Legion and Lockheed Martin Canada. In 2007, he joined the Knights of Columbus, the world’s premier lay Catholic men’s organization that has been involved in charitable efforts in Canada for 129 years. From 2023 – 2025, Poulin served as State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus in Ontario.

In 2025, after completing his term as State Deputy, he began working as senior representative for Eastern Canada of the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation, a registered charity that provides free, new wheelchairs to people who lack mobility, restoring dignity and independence.

“The gift of a new wheelchair is so much more than providing mobility, a gift which more often than not was beyond peoples’ dreams,” says Christiana Flessner, Executive Director of the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation. “We witnessed how touched Bruce was by making dreams come true, restoring hope and faith. We congratulate Bruce for this great honour.”

In March 2022, Poulin suffered a sudden heart attack which required emergency open heart quadruple bypass surgery at 59 years of age. The incident gave him a second lease on life, inspiring him to invest even more time and energy into helping Canadians and those in need across the world.

Poulin has also been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal (2002), the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012), and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers (2016) and the Queen Elizabeth II Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship (2025) for his significant contributions to Canadians living in Ontario.

Established in 1832, the Benemerenti Medal is bestowed by the Pope upon clergy and laity in recognition of their service to the work of the Church – service to those in need.

In March of 2025, Bruce received the Queen Elizabeth II Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship and at that time we recognized his achievements which you can read at this link.