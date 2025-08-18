Pride Week flag raised at Village Square Park

(Capital Ward Councillor raises the Pride flag at the 4th Annual Pride Week Flag Raising ceremony held on August 17th at Village Square Park. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

Pride Week takes place from August 17 to 23, 2025. On August 17th the week was marked with the 4th Annual Pride Week Flag Raising ceremony held at Village Square Park and hosted by Councillor Gower. Residents came out to attend despite the wet weather to offer their support of strengthening diversity, respect, equity and inclusion among Stittsville residents.

The guest speaker was Capital Ward Councillor Ariel Troster. Ariel is Ottawa’s Council Liaison for Women, Gender Equity and 2SLGBTQ+ Affairs. Ariel also had the honour of raising the flag this year. Ariel told the attendees, “My wife is here with me today. I came out as queer 26 years ago and I refuse to even imagine a world where my daughter could lose the rights that my generation fought so hard to gain. Pride is for everyone who is a member of or an ally to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also attended, as did Carleton MP Bruce Fanjoy; Kanata MP Jenna Sudds; and West Carleton-March (Ward 5) Councillor Clarke Kelly.

After the ceremony, we ventured over to Stittsville Market at the Barn for a little shopping and hear the live music.