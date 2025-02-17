Professional Writing among 37 programs at Algonquin College in danger of suspension

For as long as I can remember, I have had a great love for words – first reading them, and later even writing my own. Despite this lifelong love, it wasn’t until adulthood that I really grasped that I could in fact make a career out of working with words. When I read the course description for Algonquin College’s Professional Writing program, my eyes were opened to the many, many opportunities taking the course could offer me. After being accepted into the program, I embarked on a two-year journey exploring writing and its various uses in a multitude of career paths. Professional Writing afforded me the opportunity to sharpen my skills as a writer, editor, and communicator while also providing valuable insight into the possible paths to write as a career. I can’t say enough good things about this program, and I believe it has immense value for any and all possible career sectors. Unfortunately, the Professional Writing at Algonquin College is in danger.

On February 11th, Algonquin College President Claude Brulé announced that the college is recommending the suspension of 37 of their academic programs to the Board of Governors at its February 24th meeting. The president cites unprecedented financial challenges due to the provincial government tuition freeze, chronic underfunding, and federal government immigration policies as the reasoning for this recommendation. The 37 programs account for 16% of Algonquin College’s programs of study and include Professional Writing, as well as two other writing courses and many other valuable programs. The suspension would begin in the Fall 2025 semester, with students currently enrolled in the program able to complete their studies.

A petition to save the Professional Writing program was quickly started by alumnus Chad Hetherington, who also speaks to the value of the course and raises the point that generative AI simply cannot replace high-quality, compelling writing. Some have speculated that the recent rise in AI programming may also be another factor in the college’s decision to recommend the suspension of three writing programs.

Nicole Chatelain, a professor in the Professional Writing program, discusses her thoughts on the college’s announcement: “As both an alumna and a member of the faculty of Professional Writing, I am blindsided and baffled by Algonquin’s decision to cease offering the program for new students. I owe this program a great deal, and if it weren’t for my PW diploma, I never would have gone on to develop my writing and editing skills in the communications industry, or seen my first published creative works in literary magazines; I certainly never would have pursued further literary studies or been accepted into an elite master’s program in creative writing. But I have been able to accomplish all of these things and more, and I credit PW for every one of my successive academic and professional achievements.

“What’s more, this is the only program of its kind in Ontario, with excellent employment prospects for graduates and consistently high levels of enrolment; if the college has chosen these suspended programs due to, as it claims, shifting enrolment trends and poor employment outcomes, that does not describe PW in the slightest. As explained beautifully by my colleague Natalie Morrill in her CBC interview this week, our enrolment numbers are so high that prospective students get waitlisted every year, and writers are in-demand workers in basically every industry. (In fact, this very college hired me because of my PW diploma!) In other words, this is a popular and low-cost program to administer, meaning it is not only a financially sustainable program for the college, but a robust and thriving one. Given that Algonquin has chosen to eliminate not only PW but all three of its writing programs (including Scriptwriting and Technical Writing), and 10 others that fall under the arts umbrella, there’s no denying that this decision reflects the systematic de-prioritization of the arts in general in postsecondary education—an alarming trend as sub-par AI-driven content encroaches ever further into every creative field out there.”

Additionally, Rachael LeBlanc, a student currently in her final semester of the Professional Writing program, has been disheartened by the news: “This program has been an incredible way for students to work toward careers in writing and communications and I’m heartbroken that it’s being taken away from those who are passionate about the arts. One of the most valuable aspects of the program has been having the opportunity to collaborate with my professors and peers. Whether it was crafting editorial pieces or learning how to navigate the industry, every course and assignment has played a crucial part in my growth as a writer. I’ll always be grateful for the exposure I’ve gained through writing workshops and critiques, which have challenged me to refine and find my own authentic voice. It’s hard to believe that some think AI can write the incredible stories humans do. I’ve met some of the most passionate, hardworking, and creative people in this program. The stories they craft from the depths of their hearts are one of a kind, and I would hate to see an opportunity like this be stripped from those who work hard to have their writing acknowledged. The electric creative energy in a classroom filled with passionate writers is unmatched, and stepping into that space each day was an experience I’ll never forget. I hope that the right decision is made and this program will be able to thrive for many years to come!”

To save the Professional Writing program, sign the petition and help to advocate for the arts!