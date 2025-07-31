Proposed Hazeldean and Savage development cause for concern

To date, multiple high rise towers have been approved for Hazeldean Road and a newly proposed development consisting of two new high rises will be the topic of discussion at a virtual community meeting on August 6th hosted by Councillor Gower.

The proposed development would consist of one 19-storey tower and another reaching 25 storeys, in addition to one 4-storey apartment building. There would also be ground floor retail along Hazeldean Road. It would be located at 5872, 5880, 5884 Hazeldean Road and 7 Savage Drive. This development would be constructed next to a small older subdivision often referred to as Amberway.

Hazeldean Heights, the advocate for the project, is seeking input and comments for their proposal from the community. Councillor Gower shared that, “no official application has been filed with the city, although a pre-application consultation has taken place with city staff.”

Many of the neighbours who live in the older established neighbourhood around Savage Drive are disappointed and saddened to learn of this prospective development. One resident told Stittsville Central, “Myself and many of the neighbours are deeply saddened to learn about this prospective development. We believe that it is completely out of character for the area and would be highly detrimental to current long-term residents.”

In light of this proposed development, Katie Amo, a resident of the neighbourhood for over 30 years, has created a petition and asks Stittsville residents to strongly consider signing it – https://chng.it/Drj6h49r2g.

The petition opens with – “Many neighbours who have cherished living in this charming and quiet neighbourhood of Amberway for over 30 years, are now facing the grim prospect of having a looming 25-story building built on their doorstep. This is proposed high-rise development will permanently alter the character of this neighbourhood, bringing in increased traffic, put strain on existing infrastructure, and a flood of new residents that the area simply isn’t equipped to handle.”

The information meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 6th at 7:00pm. Register at this link to attend and learn more about this proposed development in our community.