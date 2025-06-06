Protecting your pets during smoky conditions – Ottawa Humane Society

Wildfire smoke is blowing through Ottawa and Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement, urging people to limit time outdoors. Poor air quality affects people and it can also affect pets. Dr. Shelley Hutchings, Ottawa Humane Society shares how smoke can affect your pet and what you can do to help keep them safe.

“The smoke in the air can irritate a pet’s eyes and their respiratory tracts,” Dr. Hutchings said. “Older pets, pets with heart and lung conditions, and short-nosed dogs like pugs and bulldogs might be more affected by the smoke in the air.”

Signs to watch for include coughing or gagging, nasal discharge and red or watery eyes. More concerning symptoms include difficulty breathing, which could manifest as open-mouth breathing, more noise with breathing or fast breathing. More severe symptoms include fatigue, weakness, stumbling and decreased appetite.

Dr. Hutchings is encouraging pet owners to limit their pets’ time outdoors when the air quality is poor.

“We certainly want dog-owners to avoid high-intensity outdoor activities such as the dog park or jogging. Very short leash walks and very quick trips outside are preferable until the air quality improves.”

The Ottawa Humane Society also recommends keeping cats indoors and to avoid using catios during smoky conditions.

Pet birds are especially susceptible to smoke, Dr. Hutchings added.

“The best thing you can do for now is keep your pets indoors and keep your windows and door shut as much as possible,” Dr. Hutchings continued. “If you have concerns, it’s always best to check in with your vetertinarian.”

While pets remain indoors, the Ottawa Humane Society has activities available on their website to help keep your pet healthy and active inside.

