PSA: Military training at Connaught Range Primary Training Centre, Ottawa, Ontario

(Canadian Special Operations Task Forces Griffon helipcopter. Photo: DND)

From: Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Residents in Shirley’s Bay and the Carp area are advised that personnel from the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting training in the area on April 13th, 2026 from 3:00pm. to 10:30pm.

Residents may see and hear up to three CH-146 Griffon helicopters flying in formation from the Connaught Range Primary Training Centre to refuel at the Carp Airport multiple times throughout the day.

Thanks to the ongoing support of residents and community members, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command personnel benefit from conducting realistic and challenging training in unfamiliar environments, which prepares them to serve the national interest wherever they operate.