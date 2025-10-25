Pumpkin Parade annual tradition returns for its 12th year at Stittsville’s Village Square Park

(Trevor Eggleton, along with his daughters, Kaya and Lilia, and many volunteers, light up Village Square Park every November 1st for Stittsville’s annual Pumpkin Parade in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos: Stittsville Central)

This community show of Stittsville’s talent and spirit has been happening since Trevor Eggleton moved from British Columbia and introduced this evening of eerie to Stittsville. His daughters, Kaya and Lilia, now organize the evening along with their Dad – this Stittsville event has become one not to be missed. Be sure to add it to your calendar for November 1st every year.

Called a parade, it’s more of a show of Stittsville’s talent and spirit. Community members bring their Jack O’lanterns at any time after 5:00pm to Village Square Park where they are filled with electric candles and put on display giving the park a beautiful and eerie feel when the show starts at 6:30pm. Residents vote for their favourites and prizes are given out for best Jack O’lanterns.

As in past years, generous donations received from many Stittsville businesses assist with the prizes. Prizes for the carved pumpkins are awarded in three categories: child, teen and adult.

The event also supports our Stittsville Food Bank, so bring along some non-perishable food items to donate in the food bank bin.

Trevor shares, “The support I’ve received from the community has been amazing. I wanted to create an event for the community and it has become an event by the community. Half of it is looking at the pumpkins, but the other half is people coming together to talk to their neighbours.”

And don’t worry about having to take your pumpkin home as they will be composted after the event. The pigs and cows at a local farm will enjoy the pumpkins again this year, thanks to Eco West Enders of Stittsville who ensure that the pumpkins are repurposed with the animals receiving a treat.