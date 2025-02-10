A weekend with puppies for adoption, local authors and a fundraiser for SPG4 Research

On February 8 there were many events taking place in Stittsville, but when we see puppies our hearts are stolen and we spent a little more time than we should have, so we apologize if we didn’t make it to your event.

Global Pet Foods on Hazeldean Road were hosting ‘It Takes a Village’ Dog Rescue with puppies who are seeking their forever homes. We met Doc, Sneezy, Sleepy, Happy, Dopey who are four weeks old, Dill who is 12 weeks and Ruby who is two years old and has been fostered by Isaac for over a year. The young pups were comfortably asleep nestled together, but when their caregiver Robyn bent down to say hello, they quickly awakened and went to see her at the cage side. It Takes a Village Dog Rescue is a Canadian registered charity and non-profit that operates in Eastern Ontario with a belief to giving dogs in need a fresh start at a new life. The rescue was started by two women – Holly and Lynda who were at other events. The team on Saturday who attended to the dogs were: Isaac Thomson, Robyn Chanandler, Kim Sheppard, Kelly Gage and Olivia Ferguson. It is clear from the work being done that they love the dogs and want to see every one of them placed in their forever homes.

We ventured over to Re-Read Used Books to take in their well-attended second Romance Author event that took place from 1:00-4:00pm. The event was held in collaboration with Jon owner of Main Street Cafe. There were 12 local romance authors in attendance – Kate Cole; Renée Gendron; Emily Murray; Jennifer Carole Lewis; Tina Spencer; Aurelia Foxx; Alyssa Milani; Mona Storm; Clover Callahan; Jodi Kendrick; Syren Nightshade; and Leah Lindeman. Opal Carew, another local author, kindly provided swag bags for the event which were a big hit. Many readers came by to meet the authors and buy some books. The energy was high and the conversations were lively. It was the perfect venue to stock up on your romance novels. Ray, Trisha, the Re-Read staff and authors thank everyone who came out.

(The group of authors who participated in the Re-Read Used Books Romance Novel event post with Jon of Main Street Cafe, along with Trisha and Ray of Re-Read Used Books. Photo: Monja De Luca of Re-Read)

In the evening, it was time to head over to Main Street Pub to take in some of the entertainment in support of SPG4 Research and young Jack Laidlaw. The Laidlaw family’s neighbours and friends Jen and Maki assisted with the planning and organizing of the event. There were six bands performing that included Afraid of Grace, Countdown to Ear Plugs, Miss Addiction, Red Light Run, Skyler Radmore, as well as The Juice. First up was Skyler Radmore who gave a great performance to open the night. Jack is a 7-year-old boy who lives in Stittsville with his family. In December, 2024, Jack was diagnosed with SPG4, a disease that will slowly paralyze him. There is hope and a cure is currently being researched and can be developed in fewer years if it can be funded and will help Jack to continue to be able to run and play with his brothers and friends. Thanks to those in attendance $1,000 was raised in support of SPG4 Research. Follow the SPG4 Fundraisers facebook page to learn more.