Reducing crime and violence – presentation to the Probus Club of Western Ottawa by Dr. Irwin Waller

On Tuesday, January 9, 2023, the Probus Club of Western Ottawa will welcome Dr. Irwin Waller to speak about the imperative to reduce crime and violence in Ottawa and Canada. How can we make Ottawa, and indeed Canada, safer? That is the theme of this timely presentation by Dr. Irvin Waller, Emeritus Professor of Criminology at the University of Ottawa.

The event welcomes guests from the public to hear Dr. Waller speak about how we have the knowledge, success and secrets to reduce violence in Canada within five years. I am sure you will agree that the subject of effective methods of reducing crime and violence to such a large degree is definitely worth learning more about. At the presentation, the community can learn how crime and violence can be reduced while diverting people from the judicial system.

Dr. Waller states, “we have the knowledge, success stories and secrets to halve violence in Canada by 50% within five years. We must stop violence before it happens by addressing its causes”. His lifelong work is using science and logical practice to get victims´ rights and stop street and intimate partner violence across the world.

In addition to his teaching career, Waller has traveled the world to over fifty countries, for over fifty years, giving keynote addresses and consulting with governments, NGOs, and international agencies on using science and reason to end violent crime. Some of his many consultancies include the World Health Organization, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank.

Among Waller’s too-numerous-to-name international accolades are awards for his role in pioneering the United Nations’ Victim Magna Carta, which has influenced the International Criminal Court and changed crime policy from Japan to Mexico.

He has received recognition from governments in Europe, North America, and Mexico for his contributions in shifting the world agenda to embrace prevention. A respected authority on victim support and rights, Waller has played key roles in establishing and leading the World Society of Victimology and the International Organization for Victim Assistance. He has been a member of numerous national and international commissions and task forces focused on safety and security around the world.

This Probus speaker event, starting at 10:00am, will be held at the Kanata Baptist Church, 465 Hazeldean Road (west of the Farm Boy Plaza) in Kanata on January 9th. The location is conveniently located for Probus members from Stittsville, Kanata and Ottawa areas to attend.

Probus Club of Western Ottawa

The Club is part of the international organization of Probus Clubs designed to serve retired and semi-retired professional and business and like-minded people. Visitors are always welcome. Our club meets on the second Tuesday of each month. The morning begins at 10:00 am with coffee and a time for socialization followed by a guest speaker. Topics are varied, interesting and stimulating. Special social events occur throughout the year. To discover more on the Probus Club of Western Ottawa visit their website at this link.