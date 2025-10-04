Remembering a life well lived – Celebration of life honouring Robin Derrick October 25th

(In 2018, Richmond celebrated their Richmond 200 with a parade and a year of celebration. The Goulbourn Township Historical Society had two historical celebrities on their parade float – left was Col. George Threw Burke portrayed by Shaun Peppy and on the right the Duke of Richmond portrayed by Robin Derrick. Photo: Bob Halberstadt)

Robin Derrick was proud of his titles – the historical character as Duke of Richmond; 2016 Stittsville Senior Citizen of the Year; 2007 nominated for the Ottawa Senior Citizen of the Year; a former Chair and long-time member of the Stittsville Food Bank; former soccer, softball and hockey coach; a former President and longtime volunteer with the Goulbourn Township Historical Society (GTHS); a Board member of the Stittsville Village Association; a member of the Presbyterian Church Board of Managers; and who could forget, Percy the Penguin, Stittsville’s winter mascot.

But none of those mentioned held as much value to him as those of husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Robin passed away in hospital on April 16, 2025.

Robin was born in Montreal on October 25, 1945. As a young man, he had a variety of jobs until he decided to settle down to get a History and Political Science degree at St. Patrick’s College in Ottawa. It was at a party where he met his wife, Georgia, who unbeknownst to Robin was studying English and Psychology at St. Pat’s. They married in 1971.

After a short time working at Agriculture Canada, Robin spent 15 years at the International Development Research Centre where he helped initiate approximately 50 document storage projects across the developing world. In 1989, he moved to CSIS from where he retired.

With his outgoing personality, it is hard to believe, but Robin was a shy boy. In his early years Robin was an athlete and, emerging from his shell in 1963 became a Queen’s Scout representing Canada in Jamborees – his favourite being held in Greece at their Boy Scout Jamboree. He found himself attending the Jamboree as a result of receiving a grant to attend. But with that grant came a condition – he would have to report on his experiences to various scout groups and schools. Enjoying that experience, he moved on to greater things, namely as the Duke of Richmond and Percy the Penguin.

(In February 2016, Heritage Day was celebrated at the Stittsville Library. An assembly of historical characters posed with Robin Derrick, the Duke of Richmond – John Bottriell; Barbara Bottriell; Lee Boltwood; Marion Gullock; and Hélène Rivest.)

(For Heritage Day in February 2017, historical characters could be found posing with Robin Derrick, the Duke of Richmond – Barb Bottriell, Shaun Peppy (Col. George Threw Burke), Lesley McKay, Bob Halberstadt and Lee Boltwood.)

(At the 2016 Richmond Fair Parade, the Duke of Richmond and Col. Burke’s spouse Lydia Anne, aka Lesley McKay, were ushered during the parade in the grandeur of a 1890’s open carriage powered by a wonderful team of horses (Peg and Jean), followed by an important contingent of militia from the 1890’s era portrayed by Lynne Blenk, Bram Blenk Sr. and Bram Blenk Jr. Photo: Fred Darby)

The Duke was born as a way of publicizing the GTHS and he was regularly seen in full military splendour at Stittsville’s Winter Fest, Canada Day, Village Fest and Heritage Day celebrations. A role that naturally led Robin to a seat on the Board of the Stittsville Village Association. Robin could always be found year after year portraying the Duke of Richmond on a GTHS float in the Richmond fair parade.

Robin is being remembered for his undying passion for his family, friends and his community, evidenced by so many in our community.

(Robin with his caregiver, Karen Ashton, sharing a fun time with friends at the Stittsville Villa Summer Garden Party on July 11, 2024. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Lovingly remembered by his family – wife Georgia (nee Wittet) and son Matthew (Christine Kingsland); his treasured grandchildren, to whom he was a great Poppa, Charlie, Amelia, Rosie, Archer, Holly and Sterling Derrick and step-grand children Lumi, Liam and Charlotte Clarke; his sister Sue Moffatt (late Jim) and her family; brother-in-law Bruce Wittet (Cyndi) and family; as well as other relatives.

A celebration of Robin’s life will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, on what would have been his birthday. The party will be held at Highland Park Cemetery, 2037 McGee Side Road (between Stittsville and Carp) from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

For those who wish to make a donation in Robin’s memory, he would be pleased to see these supporting your local Food Bank; research into Dementia; or to the Arthritis Society.