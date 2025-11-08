Remembrance Day 2025 marks the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War

(Michael Ostafichuk, President of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, shares a thoughtful message with Stittsville residents in our article below.)

2025 is extraordinary for Veterans as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War – the end of the war in Europe on May 8, 1945, and the final end of the war in the Pacific on August 15, 1945.

(On the right, Edna Knight of Stittsville is pictured wearing her father’s (Edward George Knight) helmet. Edward was enlisted with the Battalion Lancaster Home Guard as a Lance Corporal from June 1940-December 1945. Edna shares this photo of her family and neighbours celebrating VJ Day with a victory lunch in August, 1945 in Liverpool, UK)

Remembrance Day is a deeply emotional time for some and thought provoking for others. On Remembrance Day we honour our military and veterans (past and present) – the men and women who fought in wars so our country enjoys our present day democracy and freedom. Take a few moments out of your day to take in all that you have.

When you pause on the 11th month, the 11th day at the 11th hour, appreciate that Canadians are so fortunate for our place in life – only because of the strength of so many who fought in battle for our basic beliefs, justice and right to freedom.

One of the most monumental days of the 20th century were the Allied landings on the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. Known as D-Day, this operation marked the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation in Western Europe. Over 150,000 troops from Britain, Canada, the United States, and other Allied nations landed by sea and air, initiating Operation Overlord – the largest amphibious assault in history.

(Troops crouch inside a landing craft (LCVP), just before landing on Omaha Beach, Normandy, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Photo: National Defence, Canada)

Michael Ostafichuk, CD (Ret’d), served as an Army reservist and retired at the rank of Sgt. after 20 years of service to his country. Michael is the President of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618 and shares his reflections with Stittsville Central for Stittsville residents.

“Remembrance Day to me reflects the friendships made with the people I served with and beside. Friendships, strengthened by the idea of achieving a common objective, with having shared values of commitment and honour. It is these friendships you remember throughout your career and into retirement. Even if you have never met this person and they are a veteran you already have a common bond with them. They are like family. I am proud to have served my country for over twenty years as an Army reservist. I believe it is important to share these moments of Remembrance as it is a reminder of the sacrifices and challenges faced by all veterans and their families, whose lives have been changed forever. By wearing a poppy, observing the moment of silence, and attending local ceremonies, it connects us to history and to each other. It reminds everyone of the cost of peace.”

When you attend the service, take a moment to stop and read the Stittsville War Memorial Plaque that was created by the Goulbourn Township Historical Society in 2019. The plaque, located beside the Stittsville Cenotaph, shares the names of former Goulbourn residents who fought for our freedoms. There are 39 names on the plaque – 38 men and one woman, who gave their lives for us.

This year, the Stittsville Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will begin their Remembrance Day parade at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11th, setting off from the Legion and ending at the Cenotaph at the Johnny Leroux Community Arena. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, all attendees are invited back to the Legion for light refreshments and comradeship.