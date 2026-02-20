Richmond neighbours in need – a GoFundMe campaign for fire victims

A devastating fire in Richmond on February 17th has left two families facing the loss of their homes and complete loss of their home contents. Everyone and the family pet are safe, thankfully; however, the effects of this fire have been extremely overwhelming for the families. They have had to find temporary housing and replace all of their daily needs in very short time.

Kevin Mayer, a family friend, began a GoFundMe campaign and shares, “This fundraiser was created to provide a meaningful outlet for those who wish to help. Funds raised will go directly toward supporting the immediate needs of both households as they begin the long process of rebuilding and getting back on their feet.”

(Ottawa Fire Services shared a video from a neighbour’s doorbell camera upon their arrival at the Richmond fire on Pelham Crescent. Screen capture from video.)

As many of us may have experienced, the insurance claim process can take quite some time – the interval until approval, leaves a void that needs to be filled. The families require replacement of their clothing, food, personal items, pet supplies and the coverage of the cost for temporary housing.

If you can help ease the weight of the situation they are facing, it would be greatly appreciated. Every donation received by the families will help to get them back on their feet from this devastating life change.

Kevin thanks everyone who contributes for “your compassion, generosity, and for showing what a strong community looks like.”

The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $11,000 to help these families. Let’s show Richmond what good neighbours they have here in Stittsville by showing we care.