(Yonatan Ravzin is a student at South Carleton High School who has performed in several local theatre productions for which he has received numerous awards for his acting skills. Photo: Stittsville Central)

South Carleton High School (SCHS) student and Richmond resident, Yonatan Ravzin, has been in several local theatre productions since 2023. He has won 12 different awards for his work for Fifth Wall Productions (South Carleton High School’s theatre team), and the 48 Hour Film Project. Last year he had the pleasure of being presented with a MIRA award at the National Theatre School of Canada’s DramaFest, (a platform for high school drama students to showcase their work, practice theatre crafts, and develop skills like teamwork and problem-solving) for his outstanding performance in SCHS’s collaborative collective creation ‘The Henchman of Castle Magnus’.

(Yonatan performs the role of Sergei in Suzart Productions ‘Matilda the Musical’. Photo credits: Chris MacFarlane)

Yonatan is currently part of the ensemble at Suzart’s Production of Head Over Heels the musical and shares, “Head Over Heels is my fourth show with Suzart, and I love being back there.” Head Over Heels is a vibrant jukebox musical set to the iconic music of The Go-Go’s. It follows a royal family trying to save their kingdom from extinction.

Performances for Head Over Heels run from December 3rd to December 7th at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe in the Les Lye Studio Theatre. Tickets are being sold at meridiancentrepointe.com.

Yonatan is also in pre-production of Smile, Nod, Laugh, by Fifth Wall Productions. While working with Fifth Wall Productions, Yonatan is the social media manager, helps direct, write and organize a play all while having a role of his own.

(Yonatan performing as The Butler Archibald in Fifth Wall Productions of the ‘Henchman of Castle Magnus’. On the left, Yonatan in his role as Harry in ‘Dead Air’, Kanata Theatre’s Fourth Annual 10-Minute Play Festival.)

Attend any of Ottawa’s amazing theatre productions and you will discover many young artists like Yonatan.