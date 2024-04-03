(Stittsville author, Samantha Turrell, poses with her suspenseful and intriguing debut novel, Lilith H.)

Emerging from the quaint community of Stittsville, Samantha Turrell, a young writer and a first-year Psychology student at Carleton University, recently embarked on her writing journey with her debut novel “Lilith H.” Samantha’s focus lies in the realm of mental health advocacy, a passion that permeates her writing and infuses it with authenticity and depth.

In “Lilith H.,” Samantha delves into heavy themes such as grief, mental health struggles, and the sacrifices we make for those we love. Drawing from her academic pursuits in Psychology and her personal experiences, Samantha meticulously crafted a narrative that resonates with authenticity.

“I apply in my writing everything I learn from school and do a lot of research,” Samantha explains. “I am very much a facts person.”

Her protagonist, Lilith Hayes, is a character wrought with complexity, navigating through emotional turmoil and internal struggles. Samantha shares insights into Lilith’s journey, portraying her as a compassionate yet stubborn individual whose growth mirrors the maturation of her own mental landscape.

“The main inspiration is that I am really into psychology,” Samantha remarks, highlighting her fascination with the intricacies of the human mind.

Throughout the interview, Samantha reveals the symbiotic relationship between her personal experiences and her fictional creations. Drawing from her own battles with anxiety, Samantha imbues Lilith with authenticity, crafting a character that readers can empathize with and root for.

“The main two supporting characters are her step-father and her best friend,” Samantha elaborates. “They’ve been best friends for a very long time. He really knows her well and knows how to calm her down.”

As we delve deeper into the narrative arc of “Lilith H.,” Samantha tantalizes readers with promises of suspense and intrigue, teasing a climactic twist that will leave them reeling.

“It’s definitely like a big plot twist,” Samantha hints mischievously. “You leave it to like this false picture and then everything you thought was true it’s not true.”

Ultimately, Samantha hopes that readers will not only be entertained by “Lilith H.” but also find solace and understanding within its pages.

“Just having a takeaway of going through the story with the character and just like get fully integrated into the setting and leaving with the sense of like new appreciation,” Samantha reflects.

It’s evident that Samantha’s literary journey is only just beginning. With “Lilith H.,” she has not only cemented her status as a promising young writer but also ignited a beacon of hope for readers seeking resonance and understanding in the pages of her novel. In the quaint community of Stittsville, Samantha Turrell is a shining example of the power of storytelling to uplift, inspire, and foster empathy.

And word has it that Samantha is already hard at work on the sequel, promising another riveting journey into the depths of the human psyche.

Copies of Lilith H. are available for purchase at Re-Read Used Books (1626 Stittsville Main Street) or online at Amazon.