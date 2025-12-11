(The Saunders Farm Christmas tree is aglow at their A Country Christmas magical event. Photo credit: Saunders Farm)

Saunders Farm’s A Country Christmas is a magical event. Great for families and kids, A Country Christmas is a festive way to enjoy the holiday season. Light walks, hot chocolate, Christmas Elves and Santa are all at Saunders Farm for the month of December. “I’m glad to be visiting Saunders again this Christmas season,” said elf Blizzard, a two-time Saunders elf.

There are two light walks available, each of which being a beautiful display of merriness and cheer. The newest light walk, Arboreal Lux, debuted on opening day, Saturday, December 6th. Guests oohed and awed at the new sense of calm it provided. Both walks are jolly, gorgeous, and perfect for photos. Whether it be for a family day, an evening with friends, or a date night, the light walks are perfect for all.

Festive food and drink is in no shortage at Saunders Farm. Guests are constantly walking around with hot cider and a beavertail in hand. The hours of operation allow for you and your family to enjoy everything they have available as well as grab some grub. Alongside food, you can buy equally festive home decor or gifts at the Saunders Farm Shop.

Santa and his elves are taking a small break from their busy toy making schedule to join the Saunders Farm crew. With them, guests can take pictures, complete tasks, and even be recruited as an elf themselves! “The only place jollier than the North Pole is Saunders Farm at Christmas,” said elf Sprinkle, a two-time Saunders elf.

The fun doesn’t end there, guests can also complete something called an elf passport. The elf passport assigns each participant with a set of tasks. After completing a task, you receive a stamp on your ‘passport’. There are several tasks ranging from ornament making to cookie decorating. The activities are set up in the activities sheds in the Pavilion. There are elves stationed in and around the sheds to help guide children and guests through the tasks. Once an elf passport is completed, guests visit one of Santa’s elves and are given the magical elf oath. Everything is centred around fun and joy at A Country Christmas, so it truly is the perfect family opportunity.

If you think a visit to A Country Christmas is what you need this December, see saundersfarm.com for your tickets. Visit @saundersfarmfun on Instagram or their Facebook page for the days and the hours they are open. Opening day was Saturday the 6th and closing day is Tuesday, December 30th, so make sure to get tickets before the season ends.