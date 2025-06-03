Sci-fi, horror and fantasy lured a steady crowd to local author event

Re-Read Used Books, in collaboration with the Main Street Café, brought local Sci-fi, Horror and Fantasy authors together during their May 31st afternoon event, organized by Monja De Luca, attracting a steady flow of interested readers. With twelve local authors promoting their novels, the event drew both those who wanted to discover more about each author and those who are devoted fans.

All afternoon the authors were kept busy speaking with avid readers and, of course, selling their novels. Many left the event with a bag of various books. The twelve authors participating were Stephanie Anne; James W. Lackie; MK Schultz; A.L. MacDonald; Ronald McGillvray; Chris Campeau; John Haas; Syren Nightshade; Marie Bilodeau; Kyle Bentley; Krista Walsh; and, Zack Duncan.

Ray, Trisha, Monja and all of the Re-Read and Main Street Café staff thank the authors and everyone who came out making this author event another successful afternoon.

Watch for more upcoming events by visiting the Re-Read Used Books website or follow them on Facebook to keep up-to-date on all the activities being planned, the available books on the shelves and more.