September events and news from the Stittsville Library Branch

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Monday for Labour Day. The Stittsville Branch be closed on Monday, September 1, 2025. They will re-open on Tuesday, September 2 at their regular hours.

Sunday Hours Resume!

As of Sunday, September 7, the Stittsville Branch of the OPL resumes regular Sunday opening hours after their summer hiatus. For more information about the Stittsville branch’s hours of operation, please click here.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville Branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark our programs listing webpage for your convenience.

Stittsville Cozy Crafters

Got a portable craft project? Bring it along and chat with some fellow crafters while you work! Share your expertise if you’re comfortable, and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession)! Knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, scrapbooking and more. Wednesdays, September 03, 2025 – December 17, 2025 at 6:30pm, 90 minutes. Drop-in.

Storytime Stay and Play

Stories, rhymes, and songs for children ages 0-5, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Thursdays, September 18, 2025 – October 23, 2025 at 10:30am, 60 minutes. Drop-in.

Eco West Enders: The Gift of Seeds and Native Gardening

The Stittsville Branch of the OPL is pleased to host the Gift of Sustainability series from Eco West Enders. Join us this time out, as we help the Ottawa Wildflower Seed Library provide free native wildflower seeds to all Ottawans. Each participant can take home a packet of seeds for next Spring’s growing season! Saturday September 27, 2025 at 1:00pm, 120 minutes. Registration required.