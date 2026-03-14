South Carleton students walk-out to protest the OSAP changes

(Students of South Carleton High School in Richmond gathered together on February 12, 2026 for a walk-out to protest the recent Ontario Student Assistance Program announcement. They want their voices heard. Photos: Russell Kuffner.)

On March 12, 2026, students from South Carleton High School walked out at noon to protest the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) restructuring announced in February by the provincial government.

With the wave of provincewide protests against the OSAP changes, students from South Carleton High School added their voice and walked out with a gathering of students at the Richmond Memorial Park, located at the intersection of McBean and Perth Streets in Richmond.

Russell Kuffner of Stittsville and a Grade 12 student attending South Carleton shared, “Lot’s of students left school at approximately 12:00pm and went down to the Richmond Memorial Park and Cenotaph with signs. It was a very peaceful protest with many people on the streets cheering the students on in support of their action”. “Even passing cars would honk their horns at the protesters to show their support.”

One supporter came by to talk to one of the students and this was appreciated that the gentleman would take the time to support the students.

Other OCDSB high schools also participated in walkouts of their own at similar times: A.Y. Jackson S.S, Canterbury H.S, Glebe C.I., Merivale H.S, Nepean H.S, Sir Robert Borden H.S, and Woodroffe H.S.

This shift from grants to loans will see students of low-income families being left out to receive a higher education. A further impact — job shortages will worsen because students were priced out of higher education and the specialized programs they offer. Here in Ottawa, the recent cancellation of programs by Algonquin College will force students to seek education in other cities where they will have the additional debt of rent, living expenses and school expenses.

It is crucial that the government overturns its recent OSAP decision and move forward with consultations that incorporate input from students who are our future.