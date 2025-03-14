Measles cases rapidly rising across Ontario

(Day three of a measles rash. Photo: Public Health Ontario)

“Over the last several weeks, we have seen the number of new measles cases rise to 173 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 350 since 2024, including 31 hospitalizations. This is the most measles cases Ontario has seen in over a decade. It is critical we work together to mitigate further spread of this vaccine-preventable disease,” stated Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a statement released on March 14, 2025.

Public Health Ontario reports that since March 12, there are a total of 252 confirmed and 66 probable cases of measles having been reported in Ontario.

Over 96 per cent of cases in Ontario are among individuals who are unimmunized, or have unknown immunization status, and were exposed in their community or while travelling. A majority of Ontario’s cases are concentrated in southwestern Ontario among unvaccinated people.

Vaccination is the most effective way to limit the spread of measles and protect yourself and your loved ones. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine has been in use for more than 50 years and is proven to be one of the safest and most effective vaccines available. All Ontarians should ensure themselves, and their children, are up to date on their vaccinations. Children who are fully immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine are nearly 100 per cent protected, with one dose estimated to be up to 95 per cent protective.

As part of routine vaccination schedules, children should receive two doses of the measles vaccine, their first at 12 months and a second when they are between four to six years old. If you are not sure about your immunization status, please contact your health care provider or your local public health unit.

Measles spreads easily among those who aren’t vaccinated and can lead to serious health issues including pneumonia, respiratory failure, swelling of the brain, and in rare cases, death. If you think you or a family member has been exposed to measles, please contact your health care provider immediately. Before any visit, be sure to call ahead to let them know that you are coming and that you suspect that you may have measles so appropriate precautions can be taken.

Dr. Moore stated, “We will continue to work alongside our public health partners to respond to measles and to ensure the health and safety of communities across the province.”

About Measles: Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear inside the mouth and throat. Those most at risk are small children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Measles were eliminated in Canada in 1998, that required a low level of transmission for at least a year and 90% to 95% vaccination coverage. But it risks losing that elimination status if the present outbreaks continue.