Stay safe this 2025 holiday season following the Ottawa Police Service crime prevention and safety tips

The Ottawa Police Service is encouraging residents to stay vigilant, exercise caution, and take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones during this holiday season. They have created some safety tips to assist you as a driver; for home safety; when out shopping; and buying or selling personal items to keep you safe.

Drivers

To promote safe and responsible celebrations, the Ottawa Police has launched its RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program. If you plan to consume alcohol or cannabis, make arrangements for a safe way home, such as:

Booking a car service;

Using public transportation; or

Assigning a designated driver.

It is also important for drivers to exercise safety precautions due to the rising amount of car thefts across Ottawa. Vehicle owners can minimize the risk of having their cars stolen by:

Parking inside a garage if available;

Locking your doors and keeping valuables out of sight when shopping or running errands;

Installing a tracking device or activating built-in security features to deter theft, and;

Activate any security features your car has.

If confronted by a car thief, especially one with a weapon, DO NOT ENGAGE. Prioritize your safety and call 911 immediately.

Before hitting the road, ensure your vehicle is ready for winter. Check that your tires are in good condition and suitable for snowy conditions, keep an emergency kit in your car, and adjust your driving to match the weather. If your vehicle breaks down, move it to the side of the road, if possible, and call 911 for assistance if you are in a hazardous location.

Home Safety

The holiday season often sees an increase in break-ins and package thefts. Protect your home by locking all doors and windows, even if you’re stepping out for a short time.

If traveling, use timers for outdoor and indoor lights to give the appearance that someone is home, and also keep outdoor areas well-lit.

For package deliveries, avoid leaving items unattended at your door. Coordinate with a neighbour to pick up your packages, use a doorbell camera, or request a signature-required delivery option to prevent theft.

Shoppers

Residents are also urged to be wary of fraudulent activities during the holiday season. Credit Card scams remain prevalent around the holidays as shoppers are quickly rushing to pay for items online or in person and may overlook clues for phishing scams or debit and credit card machines that have been tampered with. Always review your credit card statements and if you have fraudulent charges on your credit card, contact your credit card company or bank.

In person, keep your purse, bag or wallet close to you and closed while you’re out shopping. People leave their carts unattended or turn their back for a moment, and thieves will use this quick opportunity to grab your wallet or phone.

Do not feel pressured to provide any personal information to others, in person, online or over the phone. If you suspect that you are in the process of being scammed, decline or delay your response and conduct additional research. There are resources such as the 211 helpline, a number in which residents can call to speak to someone who can help figure out if you are in the process of being scammed.

Additionally, residents can also access the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website which provides up-to-date information on the latest scams and how to report them.

Buying and Selling

The Ottawa Police would like to remind residents of its Safe Trade designated parking spots designed to support safety when completing trades stemming from online marketplaces and websites or any other type of personal sales.

Safe Trade locations are located at:

466 Metcalfe Street (visitors’ parking lot behind 474 Elgin Street police station)

211 Huntmar Drive (Kanata police station)

245 Greenbank Road, Nepean (Greenbank Police Station)

4561 Bank Street, Gloucester (Leitrim Police Station)

3343 St-Joseph Boulevard (Orleans police station)

The Ottawa Police Service has seen an increase in the use of counterfeit cash during in-person transactions arranged through online marketplaces such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace. Scammers are targeting sellers of high-value items, including iPhones and computers, and paying with fake bills. With the holiday season approaching, residents are urged to remain vigilant when buying or selling items in person. Counterfeit bills may be marked with the words “prop money” and may share identical serial numbers across multiple notes.

If you’ve been a victim of fraud, please report the incident to the Ottawa Police Service online or by calling our Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 7300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.